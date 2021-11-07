Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Capitalization Hits $475.70 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $475.70 million and $57.15 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $6.98 or 0.00011090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00083067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00082585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00099465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.94 or 0.07314289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,169.33 or 1.00422762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,189,828 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.