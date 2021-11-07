Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.32). Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $43.09 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

