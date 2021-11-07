Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million.

LAW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAW opened at $54.00 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.50.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

