Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.68. 902,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a one year low of $196.71 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

