Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.44). Fisker posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 760%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 92.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 58,226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 380.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fisker by 42.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 44,795 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 15,272,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.