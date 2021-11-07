Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report sales of $308.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fox Factory stock opened at $180.59 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $189.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

