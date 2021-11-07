Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.12. PayPal also reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.78. 16,633,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

