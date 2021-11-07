Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce sales of $4.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the highest is $5.40 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $13.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.32 million, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $230.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

