Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report sales of $5.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the lowest is $4.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 524,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

