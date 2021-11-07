Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,380 shares of company stock worth $7,537,066. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

