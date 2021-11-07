Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $129.65 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

