Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the highest is $6.69 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $66.32. 6,519,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,099. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.