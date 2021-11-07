Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.42. GoPro also posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 49.83% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 163.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 70.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $21,689,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 8,332,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. GoPro has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

