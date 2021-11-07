Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPTA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 132,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,223. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

