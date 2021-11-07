Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $581.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.00 million and the highest is $581.70 million. Rollins posted sales of $536.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 10.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 174.7% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 96,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

