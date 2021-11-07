Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TWI opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

