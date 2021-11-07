Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.01. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

