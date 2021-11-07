Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.26 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

