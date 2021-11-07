Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

EVH stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $29.68. 604,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,196. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,396,841 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Evolent Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

