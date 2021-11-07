Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($2.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $24.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,347,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.75. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after acquiring an additional 284,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

