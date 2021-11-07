Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

