Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $25,307,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,965. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

