Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock worth $226,673 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Green Dot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 233.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 10.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.