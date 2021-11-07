Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $28.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $95.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $101.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.93 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $257.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 839,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 755,397 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,221,000.

Shares of HRTX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

