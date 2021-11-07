Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce sales of $340.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,024 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.32. 345,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.27%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

