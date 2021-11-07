Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Hold

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DuPont’s adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021 topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. DuPont will benefit from its investment in innovation and new product development. New product launches across high growth markets will drive its top line. DuPont’s cost and productivity improvement actions should also support its margins. It also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Actions to divest non-core assets should also boost the company’s performance. The buyout of Rogers will also offer significant cost synergy opportunities. The company also remains focused on driving cash flow. However, weaker automotive production due to the chip shortage is hurting its order patterns. The company also faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation and weakness in the Interconnect Solutions business.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

