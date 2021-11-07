Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

KRG stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

