Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

