Zacks Investment Research Lowers Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

