Zacks Investment Research Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $34.26 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $544.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

