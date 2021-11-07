Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Buy

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $550.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arista reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines hit record highs and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The company is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. It has expanded its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point. Arista introduced an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service offering for its flagship CloudVision platform. However, it expects near-term volatility to persist in the cloud business despite the underlying strength of its business. It is facing extended lead times and shipment constraints resulting from the pandemic-triggered operating environment. Intense competition and legal troubles are other headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANET. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.15.

ANET stock opened at $530.54 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $254.59 and a 12 month high of $533.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.74.

Shares of Arista Networks are going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,823 shares of company stock worth $140,130,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

