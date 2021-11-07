Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $174.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,645. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

