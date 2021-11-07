Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

