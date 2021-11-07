ZB Token Market Cap Reaches $127.63 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $127.63 million and $1.35 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00255364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.