Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises 2.4% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,227. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

