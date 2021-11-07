Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 405,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 89.74% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

