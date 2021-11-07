Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of MYR Group worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $112.89.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

