Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines comprises 1.2% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after buying an additional 212,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after buying an additional 131,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,545,000 after buying an additional 146,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $114.50 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

