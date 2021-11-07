Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 254 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ePlus worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 123,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,385,598 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLUS stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

