Zebra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HealthStream worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 million, a P/E ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

