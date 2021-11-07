Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,141 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,164.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 349,533 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 427.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 492,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

