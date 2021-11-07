Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53.

