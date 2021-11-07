Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $45.14 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $45,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock worth $827,781,371. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.92. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.