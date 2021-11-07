Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,501 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,922,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXX opened at $20.83 on Friday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $87.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

