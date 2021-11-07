Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

