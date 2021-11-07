Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0003 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $353,249.82 and approximately $36,666.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00238112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00099489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

