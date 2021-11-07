Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $420,932.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00238112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00099489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.