Zillah Byng- Thorne Buys 32,291 Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($84,376.80).
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).
Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 511.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 576.58. THG Plc has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
THG Company Profile
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
