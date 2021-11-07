Zillah Byng- Thorne Buys 32,291 Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($84,376.80).

Zillah Byng- Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 511.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 576.58. THG Plc has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THG to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 236 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

