Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Truist Securities downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

