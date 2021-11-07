ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,969.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $54.76 million and approximately $6,969.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00086125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00100005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.39 or 0.07395579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,939.59 or 0.99943226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022305 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

